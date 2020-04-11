Blues Pills launch new single Low Road, announce Holy Moly! album details

Blues Pills have announced the release of Low Road, the second single to be taken from the band's upcoming album Holy Moly! The first single to be taken from the album, Proud Woman, was released last month.

"We wrote Low Road about being your own worst enemy," say the band. "About running from your own demons only to realise that you can’t, because the problem is inside of yourself.

"Low Road is maybe one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written, filled with the brutalness of the human mind, that can be both vicious and lost. Everybody has probably found themselves fumbling in the dark at some point in life. And with Low Road there is no way out.

"We love playing this song live, because it's just raw, balls to the wall rock power. Hopefully this can be a relief for a moment in this wicked world."

They add, "With the video for Low Road we just wanted to express ourselves live and add some humour to this raw tune putting ourselves in a twisted surreal TV-show.

"And in some way it’s to honour some of our heroes from the 60s-70s era of rock’n’roll where we got the inspiration from: The Beatles, Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, MC5, The Rolling Stones to mention a few. The ones who did something to break down the barriers.

"Imagine, to be the ones taking the first steps opening up the world to heavier rock music. We love them for that."

Blues Pills have also released Holy Moly!'s artwork and tracklist (see below), and revealed more details about the release. It's be out on June 19 via Nuclear Blast, and come in a choice of options including several varieties of splatter vinyl, glow in the dark vinyl and vinyl box set including bonus 10" EP.

Pre-orders are available now from Nuclear Blast and RecordStore.

The band have lined up a run of tour dates in support of Holy Moly! and will also play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

Blues Pills Holy Moly! tracklist

1. Proud Woman

2. Low Road

3. Dreaming My Life Away

4. California

5. Rhythm In The Blood

6. Dust

7. Kiss My Past Goodbye

8. Wish I'd Known

9. Bye Bye Birdy

10. Song From A Mourning Dove

11. Longest Lasting Friend