Blues guitarist Samantha Fish announces 2019 UK tour

American blues guitarist Samantha Fish has announced a UK tour for next year.

Fish will play a total of 11 dates across the country next spring. She’ll kick off with a show in Milton Keynes on May 8 and wrap up with a performance in Southampton on the 19th of the month.

The live dates will coincide with the release of her new as-yet-untitled studio album, which follows her 2017 records Belle Of The West and Chills & Fever.

Speaking about her career, Fish says: “I’m never gonna be a traditional blues artist, because that's not who I am. But it's all the blues for me.

“When Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf came out, what they were doing didn't sound like anything that had been done in blues before.

“You've gotta keep that kind of fire and spirit. I'm never gonna do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I have to be who I am and find my best voice.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from November 2. Find a full list of her tour dates below.