Bloodstock release day tickets

Now Download's over and Sonisphere is this weekend, you'd think we'd be done for festivals... NOPE! Bloodstock is coming to slay our ass in August and they've just released a load of day tickets.

If you can’t make it to Catton Hall for the entire weekend of UK’s premier metal festival, why not just turn up for the day? But with Down headlining the Friday, Emperor on Saturday and Megadeth on Sunday, it’s gonna be pretty hard to choose which day. And there’s Amon Amarth, Children Of Bodom, Carcass, Dimmu Borgir, Hatebreed and more throughout the weekend. AND THERE ARE MORE BANDS TO COME!

Tickets went on sale at 9am today and priced at just £60, so it’s pretty hard to think of an excuse not to go. Get them here now!

Bloodstock is held at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 7-10 August. Find out more info here.