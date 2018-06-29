Bloodstock day tickets go on sale today

Bloodstock has released day tickets for this year's festival.

This year's Bloodstock is headlined by Judas Priest, Gojira and Nightwish, and also features performances from Emperor, Watain, Kreator, Cannibal Corpse, Fozzy and Alestorm.

Bloodstock takes place on August 9-12 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. Tickets are priced at £69 per day for adults and £24 per day for children. Weekend tickets are also still available.

The festival has also announced its first exhibit in the RAM Gallery, the Judas Priest Wall. The wall will feature the band's album art and two exclusive guitars made by RAM's luthier-in-residence, Cynosure – the British Steel guitar and the Angel V.

Image 1 of 2 Angel V guitar Image 2 of 2 British Steel guitar

"When Judas Priest were confirmed to headline the main stage in 2018, I decided to create a Priest wall in the gallery," says Bloodstock founder and artist Paul Raymond Gregory. "The wall would feature some of the band's iconic album art, plus two bespoke, hand-crafted guitars to sit either side of the band's latest Firepower album artwork."