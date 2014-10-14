Bloodbath launch Famine Of God’s Word

Swedish death metal outfit Bloodbath have released a lyric video for their track Famine Of God’s Word.

It’s lifted from upcoming album Grand Morbid Funeral which launches on November 17 via Peaceville Records. It’s their fourth record and the first with Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes on vocal duties.

Metal Hammer exclusively revealed the group’s new singer last month – and the band’s bassist Jonas Renske said it was a pleasure to work with an artist he’s long admired.

He told Metal Hammer: “Ever since I got into Lost Paradise back in 1990, Nick Holmes has been one of my favourite growling vocalists. He was always audible and articulate but still deep and definitely morbid. It’s a great pleasure to work with him some 25 years after I was introduced to his thunderous roar.”

The band’s latest studio outing is the follow-up to 2008’s The Fathomless Mastery and guitarist Anders ‘Blakkheim’ Nystrom previously stated fans could expect “destructive, raw, heavy, organic and sludgy death metal.”

Famine Of God’s Word is the second track to be taken from the album. Unite In Pain was released last month.

Grand Morbid Funeral tracklist