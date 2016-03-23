Blood Ceremony stream Lord Of Misrule in full

Blood Ceremony have made their album Lord Of Misrule available to stream in its entirety with TeamRock.

The Canadian doom metal outfit’s fourth album is released on March 25 (Friday) via Rise Above Records.

Lord Of Misrule was recorded at London’s Toe Rag studios. Guitarist Sean Kennedy tells TeamRock: “It’s a very unique studio, and we felt Liam Watson could help us achieve the sounds that we were hearing in our heads while we prepared for the new record.

“This will be the first Blood Ceremony album that follows a completely analogue process from the amplified performance in the studio straight through to the cutting of the vinyl lacquer.

“As well, our record label, Rise Above, is based in London, so it’s a sort of home away from home for us.”

He adds: “We’ve always been into a ton of classic British bands, with Black Sabbath and Jethro Tull being the more obvious favourites, and many of our best-loved albums were made at either Abbey Road or Olympic Studios.

“It was cool to get a chance to make a record on the same soil, and in a studio that hearkens back to this golden era.”

The band will head out on a European tour next month in support of the album.

Blood Ceremony Lord Of Misrule tracklist

The Devil’s Widow Loreley The Rogue’s Lot Lord of Misrule Half Moon Street The Weird of Finistere Flower Phantoms Old Fires Things Present, Things Past

Apr 15: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Apr 17: Sankt Pauli The Rock Cafe, Germany

Apr 18: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Apr 19: Wien Chelsea, Austria

Apr 20: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 22: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Apr 24: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Apr 25: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

Apr 26: Cologne MTC Club, Germany

Apr 28: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Apr 29: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 30: Birmingham The Rainbow Cellar, UK

May 01: London Electric Ballroom, UK