Bloody Ceremony: Lord Of Misrule

This Canadian coven’s fourth album sees the band invoking a more pastoral British sound to accompany their brand of prog-infused proto-metal stomp.

Taking its name from a Saturnian Bacchanalia of drunken revelry, rural rites and ritual sacrifice, Lord Of Misrule is steeped in eccentric tales of folklore, mystical encounters and haunting psychedelia. The step away from the Sabbath-driven style of former albums has enabled the band to encompass a wider variety of influences from the glory days of dark 60s folk, prog and freakbeat scenes whilst establishing a more mature lyrical direction.

The painstaking process of recording to analogue tape has also rewarded Blood Ceremony with the more organic and authentic sound they rightly deserve.

With its lush compositions of acoustic 60s pop, and the dark summonings of vocalist Alia O’Brien’s haunting flute and Hammond organ, Lord Of Misrule perfectly conjures Wicker Man-style pub scenes and dread-filled MR James landscapes.