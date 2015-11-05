Blink's Barker relives plane crash horror

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has released an exclusive excerpt from his book, reliving the horror plane crash that nearly killed him in 2008.

Four of the six people aboard the Learjet 60 lost their lives when it veered off the runway as it tried to take off in South Carolina. Barker’s friend DJ AM, the only other survivor, died of a drugs overdose the following year.

The sticksman, who became suicidal as he fought to regain his health, has never flown since.

In an excerpt from his book Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums, published in the UK today, Barker says: “I am on fire.

“I am running as fast as I can, and I am on fire. The night is dark, but I can see my way, because of the light from my own burning flesh. I have never felt this much pain in my life: it feels like everything inside of my body is boiling and trying to burst through my skin. I am stripping off my clothes as I run across a grassy field, but I am still on fire.

“Behind me, I can sense death: a burning airplane that contains the bodies of two pilots and two good friends. Less than a minute from now, it will explode.

“In front of me, there is a highway. Nothing that is happening feels real, or even possible. If I make it to the highway, I think that maybe I can stay alive. I hear people screaming at me, but I don’t know what they’re saying. All I care about is trying to survive.

“I want to see my children, my wife, my father, my sisters. In the final seconds of my life, anything that isn’t important goes up in flames. With every step I’m taking, everything in my life is burning away, except for my family.

“I’m running faster than I knew was possible. I’m running toward the road that will keep me alive. I’m running for love, I’m running for my future, I’m running for my life…”

The book is published by William Morrow / HarperCollins in hardback and ebook editions. Barker and Blink are currently recording and album with Matt Skiba, who replaced Tom DeLonge earlier this year.