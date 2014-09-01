Delonge catches UFO on video

Blink-182 frontman Tom Delonge has released a short video of what he hopes is evidence that Aliens Exist.

He and his wife spent half an hour following lights in the sky near their San Diego home last week – and he wasn’t the only one.

Delonge says of the short Instagram clip: “A fleet of cars were pulled over watching it with us. Some said they’d been watching for an hour. It was two sets of lights, going in and out and popping up in different locations.

“Standard shit, if you read about this stuff. I was there – does anyone know how happy I am?”

In July former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza shot video of a UFO in action above his home.