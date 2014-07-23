Did Menza catch a UFO on video?

Former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza has released a video clip of a "totally awesome" UFO he saw in the night sky on Monday.

Menza says he was in his front garden, looking at the moon with his two sons, when four moving lights appeared in the sky and began dancing around each other.

He admits he doesn’t know what it was, but adds that four witnesses saw the “totally awesome” display.

“It had the shape of a triangular object with rounded tips, glowing yellow and white,” he says. “We lost sight as it went up through the clouds.

“I know what I think it was – I would like to hear from others who may have seen the same thing, or anyone who has a reasonable explanation.”

Menza is currently working with fellow ex-Megadeth man James LoMenzo on a musical project. Last week they released their cover of Metallica track Motorbreath.