Blessthefall revisit Walk On Water

Blessthefall have released a video for their track Walk On Water.

The American outfit previously issued a lyric promo for the track, taken from fifth album To Those Left Behind. It was released last week via Fearless Records.

The video was directed by Raul Gonzo who’s worked with artists including Enter Shikari and All Time Low – and vocalist Beau Bokan has praised his visual interpretation of the song.

He says: “We wanted to work with a director who was awesome at artistic imagery and could portray the feeling and raw emotion of this song on film.”

The band embark on a North American tour with Stick To Your Guns, Emarosa, Oceans Ate Alaska and Cane Hill next month.

Oct 20: Tucson Club XS, AZ

Oct 21: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Oct 22: Lubbock Club Pink, TX

Oct 23: Fort Worth Tomcat’s West, TX

Oct 24: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Oct 25: Birmingham Zydeco, AL

Oct 26: Nashville Rocketown, TN

Oct 28: Winston Salem Ziggy’s, NC

Oct 29: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

Oct 30: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Oct 31: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Nov 01: Erie Basement Transmissions, PA

Nov 02: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Nov 03: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 05: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Nov 06: Patchogue The Emporium, NY

Nov 07: Providence The Met, RI

Nov 08: Howell LOUD, NJ

Nov 09: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Nov 10: Columbus Park Street Salloon, OH

Nov 11: Louisville Expo Five, KY

Nov 12: Lansing The Loft, MI

Nov 13: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Nov 14: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Nov 15: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

Nov 16: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

Nov 18: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Nov 19: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Nov 20: San Diego SOMA, CA

Nov 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 22: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Dec 06: Bogota Ozzy Bar, Colombia

Dec 08: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Dec 10: Buenos Aires Teatro Flores, Argentina

Dec 12: Pinheiros Carioca Club, Brazil

Dec 13: Rio Circo Voador, Brazil