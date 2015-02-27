Bleed From Within Silence Them All

As Bleed From Within start their UK tour, the band have released a video for Silence Them All, taken from the last year’s crowd-funded Death Walk EP.

“This is the second track from our crowd funded EP, Death Walk and is one of the fastest and most aggressive songs we have ever wrote as a band,” says drummer Ali Richardson. “The video shows the process behind the whole crowdfunding campaign along with footage from our release show that we put on ourselves in Glasgow, which was complete chaos! Easily one of the best shows we’ve ever played. We can’t say it enough, thanks to everyone who contributed towards the campaign and made this EP possible. Enjoy the video!”

Tour dates

Feb 27: Edinburgh – Opium Mar 4: Nottingham – Rock City Basement Mar 5: Huddersfield – Parish Mar 6: Kingston – Fighting Cocks Mar 7: Southampton – Takedown Festival Mar 8: Peterborough – Met Lounge Mar 13: Aberdeen – Tunnels