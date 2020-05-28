Bleed From Within’s Fracture album is what metalcore should sound like in 2020

When they released Uprising in 2013, it seemed Bleed From Within were finally, after eight years, about to enjoy the same stardom as fellow metalcore contemporaries like Bullet For My Valentine and Killswitch Engage. It was their first LP on a major label, and its fallout saw the Scotsmen tour with giants like Megadeth and Carcass.

Unfortunately, despite their obvious talents and promise, BFW’s momentum wouldn’t stick. For reasons they’ve yet fully explained, Uprising was the quintet’s last full-length for more than five years. And, arguably even worse, they didn’t even play a single show from July 2015 to April 2018.

Despite that worrying absence, Fracture is a loud signal that its creators’ recent comeback, which began with 2018’s Era, is to be taken incredibly seriously. Not only is it their second album in as many years; it also marks a creative high for these rejuvenated aggressors.

Long-time followers should quickly love what Fracture brings to the table, since BFW’s ever-reliable strengths shine through yet again. Ali Richardson continues to prove himself as metalcore’s most talented drummer, making even the simplest of time signatures sound unique. Similarly, the chemistry between roaring frontman Scott Kennedy and clean singer Steven Jones carries over, giving Fracture the band’s most invigorating choruses to date. It’s no mere retreading, though. Into Nothing is pure groove metal, flaunting an energetic bounce throughout. Fall Away edges on thrash territory, while the bridge of A Depth That No One Dares is deliciously blackened by its blastbeats and shrill screams.

Both Bleed From Within and melodic metalcore as a whole will feel elevated by this album. It keeps the subgenre’s core energy intact, while also opening up new, even more exciting avenues. If that adventurous spirit remains, these Lazaruses could finally reach that elusive star status.