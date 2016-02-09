Blackmore singer Romero praises guitar icon

Vocalist Ronnie Romero has praised Ritchie Blackmore, saying the guitarist has been a mentor to him.

The former Deep Purple icon plucked the singer out of relative obscurity to front his new-look Rainbow lineup last year ahead of two German Monsters Of Rock festivals in June, and an appearance at Birmingham’s Genting Arena the same month.

And Romero, who also plays with his band Lords Of Black, says Blackmore’s already had a huge influence on him.

The vocalist tells Metal Shock Finland: “We had some jamming sessions and some new ideas for the songs. Ritchie is different from what the people think. It’s very easy because Ritchie is a very nice guy and he’s a legend – he knew everything about rock’n’roll.

“So all you can do is learn about it, his history and the way he sees the scene. He always teaches me, he’s like a mentor for me.”

Romero reports he’s keen to continue making music with the lineup, which also features Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore’s Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau, following the three planned appearances.

He adds: “I really hope we’re not only seeing three shows – I hope to make some kind of history with Rainbow. But it’s up to Ritchie. Only Ritchie has the power to make these decisions.”

Last month, Blackmore insisted further dates could be added in the future if everything went well live.

Lords Of Black released a video for their track Everything You’re Not in January. It features on their second album II, out on March 18 via Frontiers Music.

