Blackberry Smoke set to launch album no.4

By Classic Rock  

US southern rockers will release Holding All The Roses in February

US rockers Blackberry Smoke will release their fourth album in February, they’ve confirmed.

Titled Holding All The Roses, it launches on February 9 via Earache Records and is their first studio outing since 2012’s The Whippoorwill.

It’s produced by Brendan O’Brien who has previously worked with artists including AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and The Black Crowes – and frontman Charlie Starr reveals it was an honour to work with the legendary music man.

He says: “It was everything we hoped it would be, and more. We wanted to make a record with Brendan since we started the band, simply because he made all our favourite albums in the early to mid-90s. It started with the first two Black Crowes records then into Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, Aerosmith, AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen.

“It was fabulous and an honour to make music with him. I think it’s the best record we’ve ever made.”

The album is available to pre-order in a variety of formats, including a limited edition box set, coloured vinyls and signed CD packages.

The band recently released double live album and DVD Leave A Scar.

