Blackberry Smoke set to launch album no.4

US rockers Blackberry Smoke will release their fourth album in February, they’ve confirmed.

Titled Holding All The Roses, it launches on February 9 via Earache Records and is their first studio outing since 2012’s The Whippoorwill.

It’s produced by Brendan O’Brien who has previously worked with artists including AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and The Black Crowes – and frontman Charlie Starr reveals it was an honour to work with the legendary music man.

He says: “It was everything we hoped it would be, and more. We wanted to make a record with Brendan since we started the band, simply because he made all our favourite albums in the early to mid-90s. It started with the first two Black Crowes records then into Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, Aerosmith, AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen.

“It was fabulous and an honour to make music with him. I think it’s the best record we’ve ever made.”

The album is available to pre-order in a variety of formats, including a limited edition box set, coloured vinyls and signed CD packages.

The band recently released double live album and DVD Leave A Scar.