Blackberry Smoke announce acoustic Break It Down tour

Blackberry Smoke have announced a US tour which will take place later this year.

The band are hitting the road in support of their six-track acoustic EP The Southern Ground Sessions throughout March and April under the Break It Down banner – and they’ll be joined by special guest Ida Mae.

The tour will get under way with two shows at the Opera House in Lexington on March 14 and 15, and wrap up with a pair of shows at the City Winery in New York on April 6 and 7.

The band say in a statement: “Brothers and sisters. We’re happy to announce we’re bringing The Southern Ground Sessions on the road!

“The Break It Down full band acoustic tour kicks off this March and we’re bringing the talented Ida Mae with us.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this coming Friday (January 11).

Before the acoustic tour kicks off, Blackberry Smoke will play a run of dates with Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett – and they also have further shows lined up throughout the spring and summer, including a European tour.

Find a full list of the band’s 2019 tour dates here, while the Break It Down acoustic dates can be found below.

Blackberry Smoke Break It Down US tour

Mar 14: Lexington Opera House, KY

Mar 15: Lexington Opera House, KY

Mar 16: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Mar 17: Kent The Kent Stage, OH

Mar 19: Wabash Honeywell Center, IN

Mar 21: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL

Mar 22: Waukegan Genesse Theatre, IL

Mar 23: Medina Entertainment Center, MN

Mar 24: Rockford Coronado Theatre, IL

Mar 26: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN

Mar 28: Rocky Mount Harvester Performance Center, VA

Mar 29: Rocky Mount Harvester Performance Center, VA

Apr 01: Englewood Bergen PAC, NJ

Apr 04: Ithaca State Theatre, NY

Apr 05: Easton State Theatre Centre For The Arts, PA

Apr 06: New York City Winery, NY

Apr 07: New York City Winery, NY