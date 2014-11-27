Black Veil Brides ‘humbled’ to work with Rock

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack says the band were humbled to work with Bob Rock on their latest album.

The veteran producer was behind the desk for their self-titled fourth album which launched earlier this year. And Biersack reveals Rock decided he wanted to work with the band after hearing one of their tracks on radio.

He tells One On One with Mitch Lafon: “Bob decided he was going to make our new record before we ever met him. For us, somebody like Bob and people who come from that bygone era when rock really ruled, it’s very hard for us to access them because it’s a different time and place. I don’t think we thought someone like Bob Rock would make an album with us.

“He happened to hear our song In The End on the radio in Hawaii where he lives and fell in love with the song and fell in love with the idea of the band. I got a call saying do you want to meet Bob Rock and have breakfast with him. I said, ‘Of course,’ and the rest is history.”

He continues: “It’s been 15 years since he’s made a rock record let alone a heavy metal or a hard rock album. Because of that, for him to want to come out of rock and roll retirement to work with us and be the band that brings him back into that genre was very humbling for us.”

The frontman also gives his views on streaming music services following recent negative comments by Nikki Sixx and Tom DeLonge. And he says record labels will have to change their way of thinking in the future.

He adds: “The problem stems from something that’s so far back reaching and from how poorly labels handled the crossover over into digital. I don’t think there’s a solution.

“I think it’s nice people want to try to find ways to fix it here and there but I don’t think they’ll find a way to try and get their money back. I think the labels are going to have to change their business strategy if they hope to make any kind of money off of music.”

The band will release their first live DVD next year. It was recorded at their sold-out hometown show in Los Angeles earlier this month. It’s due for release in June.

Read our interview with Andy in the new issue of Metal Hammer (available here) and find out why BvB are keeping rock and metal alive for a new generation.