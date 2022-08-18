Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack calls out fans "spewing mean and hateful sh*t" online: "it breaks my f**king heart"

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has called out fans who abuse others online, stating "it's hard not to feel as if the message I have hoped to convey with my art has been entirely missed by some."

Posting on Twitter, the 31-year-old, Ohio-born vocalist expressed his disappointment at seeing social media who use using his face as their profile avatar "spewing mean and hateful sh*t" online.

HIs post reads: "I don't mean this to sound self aggrandizing or as if I think I( am some sort of saint or better than anyone else but I just needed to say this, I sometimes see posts from people using photos of me as their avatar and they are spewing such mean and hateful shit that it breaks my fucking heart.



"In those moments it's hard not to feel as if the message I have hoped to convey with my art has been entirely missed by some. There's no way to know how your work will be received and it's not up to me to tell you how to interpret things you listen to and while I know I have no say in this matter I just want to be clear: if you think that I'm okay with using an image of me to represent yourself to the world and then continuously being an asshole on the internet you are incorrect. In point of fact, if your daily activities involve any of the aforementioned shit please leave my face out of it."

He continues, "I realize this doesn't apply to the vast majority of you, and never once have I met a fan who was anything but kind in person. The truth is that without all of you I wouldn't have a career to speak of but sometimes it's just too much to handle to see my own face associated with such baseless cruelty and bullying. Please consider not spending your time attacking people you don't know."

Biersack goes on to say, "I know and appreciate how fortunate I am, I'm just fed up with a certain group of individuals who have made social media a place I really never want to visit these days... if you are someone who has spent so much time on aggression and conspiracy and hate, consider we are all just people doing our best and you never know the effect you're having on someone's mental health with this type of shit."

Read the post in full below:

