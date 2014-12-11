Black Tusk will pay tribute to Athon with BLS tour

Black Tusk have announced they will join Black Label Society on their 2015 European tour.

The US rockers were dealt a painful blow last month when bassist Jonathan Athon died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.

But they say they intend to carry on and will hit Europe next year, with eight UK dates included.

Niche’s Corey Barhorst will be on bass duties for the tour.

In a statement, Black Tusk say: “It’s been an incredibly trying time for us over the past month and we want to thank everyone for their support.

“We had confirmed the tour with Black Label Society and finished the new album before Athon’s accident and Athon, specifically, had been very excited about the opportunity to tour with BLS and we feel there’s no way he’d want things to end on this note.

“Corey Barhorst, formerly of Kylesa and currently of Niche, will be stepping in for Athon for the time being. All of us go back over 10 years and Corey seemed the natural choice to carry on for Athon.”

In the wake of Athon’s death, the band set up a memorial fund to raise money for his family and his girlfriend Emily, who was also hurt in the crash.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY & BLACK TUSK UK TOUR 2015

Feb 11: Glasgow 02 ABC

Feb 12: Birmingham The Institute

Feb 13: London Roundhouse

Feb 14: Bristol 02 Academy

Feb 15: Leeds 02 Academy

Feb 17: Norwich UEA

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 19: Manchester Academy