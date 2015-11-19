Black Tusk announce Pillars Of Ash

Black Tusk will launch their fifth studio album entitled Pillars Of Ash on January 29.

It’ll be the band’s first material since the death of founding bassist Jonathan Athon, who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in 2014.

The US outfit have confirmed that the follow-up to 2011’s Set The Dial will feature Athon’s final recordings – and they’ve streamed the track God’s On Vacation from Pillars Of Ash featuring the bassist. Hear it below.

The album is available for pre-order in green and gold coloured vinyl, black vinyl, CD and in a t-shirt bundle pack via Relapse Records’ online store.

Pillars Of Ash tracklist