Black Stone Cherry are playing the Golden Gods

Let's face it, you thought we were done with announcements following Behemoth and While She Sleeps – but we couldn't help ourselves! Heading into the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks are the masters of American rawk – Black Stone Cherry.

Joining the death metal darkness of Behemoth and the metalcore bounciness of While She Sleeps are the heavyweights of southern rock – Black Stone Cherry.

With new album Magic Mountain coming our way in May and the band heading out on a mammoth world tour (dates here), things are only looking up for the Kentucky guys. And their show at the Golden Gods will no doubt be a highlight for everyone there.

And if you want to be one of the lucky ones, just head over here to cast your votes in the Golden Gods for a chance to win tickets.

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World of Tanks, takes place on Monday 16 June at the Indigo2 in London and is hosted by none other than Steel Panther.

Want to know how excited the glam rockers are about the Golden Gods? Check out the video below.

Steel Panther are coming to the Golden Gods