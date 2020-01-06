Black Star Riders’ Ricky Warwick hospitalised with pleurisy

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick has been hospitalised with pleurisy.

The condition causes the inflammation of the tissue between the lungs and ribcage, with Warwick saying he’s likely to be under medical supervision for another few days.

The vocalist and guitarist says: “Wee update from the hospital. I’ve been finally – after numerous tests – been diagnosed with pleurisy of the right lung – a form of pneumonia.

“I’m still in hospital and probably will be for another couple of days. I’m feeling a little better every day but it’s a slow process – but compared to some poor souls I’ve nothing too much to complain about.

“Never been in hospital overnight in my life until I came down with this. I suppose 53 not out is a good run so far!”

Warwick adds: “I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the lovely kind messages of support you’ve all sent me. It’s very humbling and has cheered me up no end. Thank you all. Hopefully normal service will be resumed soon.”

Black Star Riders will headline the UK’s Stonedead festival at Newark Showground on August 29. The band will be joined on the bill by artists including Terrorvision, Gun, Tyketto, Blaze Bayley, Tygers Of Pan Tang and the Kris Barras Band.

BSR released their latest studio album Another State Of Grace in September last year.