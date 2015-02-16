Black Star Riders celebrate Finest Hour

Black Star Riders have published a video for Finest Hour, taken from the band’s forthcoming album The Killer Instinct, the follow-up to 2013’s All Hell Breaks Loose.

The Killer Instinct was recorded with Nick Raskulinecz, who’s previously worked with the likes of Rush, Deftones, The Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains and Mastodon. It’s released on February 23, but can be pre-ordered now.

Since releasing the first details of The Killer Instinct in December and revealing more information last month, Black Star Riders have played at the Giants of Rock festival in Minehead. The album received a 9⁄ 10 review in the current edition of Classic Rock.

Black Star Riders co-headline a UK tour with Europe in March.

Mar 2: Olympia Theatre, Dublin Mar 3: Ulster Hall, Belfast Mar 5: O2 ABC, Glasgow Mar 6: O2 ABC, Glasgow Mar 7: O2 Academy, Newcastle Mar 8: O2 Academy, Leeds Mar 10: Rock City, Nottingham Mar 11: Corn Exchange, Cambridge Mar 13: Academy, Manchester Mar 14: Civic Hall, Wolverhampton Mar 15: University, Exeter Mar 16: O2 Academy, Bristol Mar 18: O2 Academy, Bournemouth Mar 19: UEA, Norwich Mar 20: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London Mar 21: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

Black Star Riders: The Killer Instinct