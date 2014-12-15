Black Star Riders' Killer Instinct

Black Star Riders have released a lyric video to The Killer Instinct, the title track from the band’s forthcoming album. Due for released on February 23, it’s the follow-up to their 2013 debut, All Hell Breaks Loose.

“The video is about strength, endurance and overcoming adversity”, says frontman Ricky Warwick. “It’s about belief, love and compassion in a world of doubt.”

**Full album track listing: **

The Killer Instinct 2. Bullet Blues 3. Finest Hour 4. Soldierstown 5. Charlie I Gotta Go 6. Blindsided 7. Through The Motions 8. Sex, Guns & Gasoline 9. Turn In Your Arms 10. You Little Liar

The Killer Instinct single is released on December 16. The album will be available in a number of different formats, while the band head out on a UK tour with Europe in March.