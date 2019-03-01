Black Star Riders announce new album and reveal UK and Ireland tour

Black Star Riders have announced that their new studio album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Heavy Fire is titled Another State Of Grace and it’ll arrive in September on a date still to be confirmed.

Vocalist and guitarist Ricky Warwick says: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be back with a brand new Black Star Riders album. In my honest opinion this is the best record the band has made!

"This is guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga’s first album with the band and they have brought a fantastic energy and vibe.”

Guitarist Scott Gorham adds: “It was great to be back in Los Angeles and recording with Jay Ruston was an absolute pleasure. I'm excited to see everyone’s reactions to this amazing record – and I can’t wait to get back on the road and play you these new songs!”

Those live dates will take place throughout October, with Stone Broken and Wayward Sons joining them as special guests. Black Star Riders will also support Saxon at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena on October 18.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am next Friday (March 8), while further album details will be announced in due course.

Black Star Riders 2019 UK and Ireland tour dates

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Oct 12: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 13: Wrexham William Aston Hall, UK

Oct 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 16: Dublin Academy, Ireland (No Wayward Sons)

Oct 17: Belfast Limelight, UK (No Wayward Sons)

Oct 18: Glasgow Braehead Arena, UK (With Saxon)

Oct 19: Newcastle Academy, UK

Oct 20: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 22: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, UK

Oct 23: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Oct 24: Cardiff university Great Hall, UK

Oct 25: Wolverhampton Steel Mill, UK

Oct 26: Leeds O2 Academy, UK