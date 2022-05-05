Black Sabbath-themed collection of hockey clothing launched

Metal icons Black Sabbath have teamed up with Detroit-based sportswear brand Puck Hcky to manufacture a range of Sabbath-themed hockey jerseys.

The collaboration has also produced a number of t-shirts, hoodies, flannel shirts, baseball caps, pucks, joggers and more, which are available in three different designs: "Children Of The Rink", "Scoreblind" and "Iron Man."

"Wow!" exclaims Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, clearly excited by the news he's breaking. "We here at Puck Hcky cannot be more proud, honoured and excited to release this collaboration with the legendary Black Sabbath.

"The impact Black Sabbath has had (and continues to have!) on the music world cannot be understated, and all of us at Puck Hcky fully realise just how special it is to be able to drop this collection! We hope that the legions of Black Sabbath fans around the world find this collection truly special and enjoy wearing it as much as we do! Again... all we can say is wow!”

Puck Hcky have previously collaborated with a number of rock and metal acts, including Alice In Chains, Gojira, Korn, Metallica. Motley Crue, Slayer and System Of A Down. The Black Sabbath Puck Hcky range is available online.

Legendary Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward is interviewed in the new issue of Classic Rock, in which he reflects on his eventful life, and looks back at his early days with the band.

"It was us against the world,” says Ward. “The camaraderie was amazing. We were always fucking around and cracking jokes and at each other’s expenses, but we respected each other’s abilities and the friendships we had. We were all from the same place, same background; we had a common language."

Buy the new issue of Classic Rock.