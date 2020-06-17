Black Sabbath reveal Masters Of Reality-inspired Black Lives Matter t-shirt

Black Sabbath have opened pre-orders for a Black Lives Matter t-shirt.

The design is based on the cover on their 1971 album Masters Of Reality, with all proceeds from sales going directly to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

The t-shirt will be released on July 14 and is now available to pre-order through the Black Sabbath website.

In addition, Ozzy Osbourne has added a range of items to his Ozzfest eBay page, including t-shirts, hoodies, laminates, a baseball cap, a guitar pick set and a seat cushion from Black Sabbath’s The End show from the Hollywood Bowl in April 2014.

Ten percent of each item sale will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund – an American organisation fighting for racial justice.

As reported earlier this month, this Friday (June 19) will see Bandcamp donate 100% of their profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Bandcamp bosses also said they’ll do the same every Juneteenth, and will also allocate an additional $30,000 every year to “organisations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of colour.”

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the official emancipation of slaves in the former Confederate States of America.

The widespread fundraising comes following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. He died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, despite Floyd pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and the other three officers who were present were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

All four are now facing criminal charges, with Chauvin’s initial charge of third-degree murder elevated to second-degree murder, while Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.