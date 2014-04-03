Black Sabbath kick off US tour

Black Sabbath got the latest stint of their 13 world tour underway in New York earlier this week.

The shows mark Sabbath’s first of 2014 and will likely be a decent indicator of what we can expect when the metal legends return to London for that mammoth British Summertime Festival in July.

Check out the setlist and some fan-filmed footage below:

Black Sabbath New York Barclays Center Setlist

War Pigs 2. Into The Void 3. Under The Sun/Every Day Comes And Goes 4. Snowblind 5. Age Of Reason 6. Black Sabbath 7. Behind The Wall Of Sleep 8. N.I.B. 9. End Of The Beginning 10. Fairies Wear Boots 11. Rat Salad (with “Supernaut” instrumental and Drum Solo) 12. Iron Man 13. God Is Dead? 14. Dirty Women 15. Children Of The Grave

Encore:

Paranoid

Black Sabbath headline the British Summertime Festival on July 4. The full lineup is as follows:

Great Oak Stage

Black Sabbath Soundgarden Faith No More Motorhead Soulfly

The Barclaycard Theatre

Hell Kobra and The Lotus Broken Hands The Bots

Village Hall

Gallows Bo Ningen The Gravel Tones Hang The Bastard

A Plastic Rose

Summer Stage Rise To Remain Blitz Kids The Struts The First

Tickets go onsale tomorrow, Friday April 4.