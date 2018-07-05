Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi opens cancer care unit

Former Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi was on hand yesterday to help open a new chemotherapy unit at Solihull Hospital.

Iommi, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012 and, following treatment, revealed that his cancer was in remission back in 2016, said he was more than happy to open the new £2.2 million Solihull Haematology and Oncology Day Unit at the hospital.

He says: “It was good to join with Dame Julie Moore and (Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper) Carl Ikeme to open the new Oncology Day Centre at Solihull Hospital. Thanks to everyone who supported the recent lunch – it’s great to see where the money goes.”

Birmingham Live report that Iommi was recently named Patron of the Ward 19 charity – the cancer ward at the nearby Heartlands Hospital – with the guitarist saying he wanted to help support them.

Iommi said: "My friend was treated for cancer on Ward 19 and I went along with him on a few occasions to support him. I was blown away by the commitment of the staff on the ward, they’re a fantastic team and I wanted to do something to support them."

Last month, Iommi reported that he was open to the idea of Black Sabbath reforming to mark Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games in 2022.

His comments came after frontman Ozzy Osbourne said: “That would be fantastic. With Black Sabbath or on my own. I’d like to do that. We’re all Brummies after all.”