Tony Iommi: 2022 Black Sabbath reunion would be a “great thing to do”

Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne teased a potential Black Sabbath reunion to mark the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the band’s home town of Birmingham.

Sabbath brought the curtain down on their career at the city's Genting Arena in February 2017, but asked by ITV News if he’d considered playing at the opening ceremony in four year's time, the 2018 Metal Hammer Golden God said: “Yeah, that would be fantastic. With Black Sabbath or on my own. I’d like to do that. We’re all Brummies after all.”

Now, guitarist Tony Iommi says it’s something he would consider if the chance arose.

He tells Birmingham Live: “I think that it would be a great thing to do to help represent Birmingham. I’m up for it! Let’s see what happens!”

Iommi previously reported it was "possible" that they could make festival appearances following their farewell tour – although in January, bassist Geezer Butler seemed to pour cold water on the idea.

Asked by Full Metal Jackie if it was likely that the band could get back together for one-off shows or studio work, Butler replied: “Not very likely at all. I think Ozzy is going out on his farewell tour, so that will be him touring for the next two or three years.

“So I don’t think there will be any chance of doing any one-offs or anything like that – which I’m fine with. We went out on a high, and it’s best not to drag it out.”

Black Sabbath released The End concert movie in November last year.