Black Rebel Motorcycle Club detail Live In Paris

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are to release a DVD of their 2014 show in Paris.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Live In Paris is issued on May 4 via Abstract Dragon. It was recorded at the Theatre Trianon on February 24, 2014, during BRMC’s sold-out tour of Europe.

As well as the concert DVD, the package will also include the documentary film 33.3% by Yana Amur and a 2CD audio version of the set.

It will also be available in a DVD/2LP vinyl version.

Frontman Robert Levon Been says: “It was a little over a year ago while sitting in the back of a passenger van outside Tokyo, all of us covered in sweat and half-cocked grins trying to catch our breath after having just walked off stage, I remember someone uttering the idea that we might actually really want to think about filming one of these shows before it’s all over.

“I guess my first reaction was that we could all use a very long hot shower much more than another live DVD at that exact moment. My second was that it might be a shame if we reached the end of that tour without capturing any of the beauty and even brutality of it. But a lot of the music we create is not only where we exist, but also where we escape to.

“It’s difficult though with film to avoid making a band into just another reality show that’s crafted into a product on a shelf, and at the same time just painting a plain picture of a live concert would almost be like a dream without very much colour or feeling.

“In the end we have released two separate films to show both sides of the same coin. Live In Paris is the dream. And 33.3% is the morning after.”

A trailer for the set has been made available and fans who pre-order will be able to immediately download six digital tracks from the show.

BRMC LIVE IN PARIS DVD TRACKLIST