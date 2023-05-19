Black metal band Marduk kick out bassist after onstage Nazi salute

Controversial Swedish black metal band Marduk have parted company with bassist Joel Lindholm after he was filmed performing a Nazi salute onstage in London.

The incident was captured during the band’s set at the Incineration Festival at the Camden Electric Ballroom. In the footage below, Lindholm (on the right hand side of the stage) can clearly be seen making the gesture as the band finish the song Beyond The Grace Of God.

The following day, the band posted a message on Instagram saying that the bassist was no longer in the band.

The statement read: “Following a variety of intolerable stage antics by a very drunk Joel at Incineration Fest last week, he has vacated his position in the band. Our old friend and bass player Devo has agreed to step in on a temporary basis, so this is unlikely to affect any of upcoming shows.”

This isn’t the first time that Marduk have been at the centre of political controversy. In 2018, the names and addresses of vocalist Daniel Rostén and then-drummer Fredrik Widigs were discovered to be on a leaked database of people who had purchased Nazi propaganda from extreme right wing Neo-Nazi group the Nordic Resistance Movement (Rostén and Widigs denied the allegations).

Lindholm has been replaced by former Marduk bassist Magnus ‘Devo’ Andersson.