Black Flag, Misfits man Dez has throat cancer

Former Black Flag guitarist Dez Cadena has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The guitarist – who also worked with Jerry Only’s Misfits – is said to be confident of making a recovery. But as he faces months of rest, he’ll be unable to perform live and friends have set up a fundraising page to help with his costs.

The GoFundMe page reads: “Dez has just finished debilitating radiation treatments, and is confident he will return to active performance again within a year. So Dez has had to take a long break from touring and recording and he had no other income to pay for the quite expensive treatments and doctor’s bills.

“We ask you today to donate funds to help Dez’s cause, as this friendly man has given so much to the music community, and he is literally a living punk rock legend, having played on some of the classic records of the genre, and remains one of the most beloved members of the scene.

“Please consider donating anything you can to help see Dez through the next year, so he can resume his proper place on the stages and records of our future. Thank you for assisting us in helping this very kind man in his time of need.”

The appeal has so far raised just short of $10,000.