Black Dahlia Murder drummer Alan Cassidy joins British extreme metal band Slugdge

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Slugdge's Matt Moss and Kev Pearson have revealed that Black Dahlia Murder drummer Alan Cassidy and bassist Moat Lowe of Novena have joined the lineup. The band are already hard at work on their fifth record, hot off the hugely successful release of fourth record Esoteric Malacology, which topped Bandcamp’s metal charts and sold out of its first pressing.

“We learned that Alan was a fan when he included Gastronomicon in his 2014 best albums list,” says vocalist Matt. “He suggested joining then, but despite the fact that we're massive fans of TBDM, I didn't want to convolute our writing process. Eventually it felt right; we’ve always wanted real drums. Obviously he's an exceptional drummer, so we're looking forward to letting him do his thing!”

Alan will remain a member of the Black Dahlia Murder, fulfilling his commitments to Slugdge on the side – an arrangement TBDM are on board with.

“They support me having another outlet to do what I love”, says Alan. “As soon as I heard Gastronomicon’s first riff I knew it was great. The dark melodic opening hooked me immediately,” he enthuses, “I knew they were a two-piece. I’ve been telling Kev for years that I’d love to put some real drums to it!”

Bassist Moat Lowe is a friend of the band and currently studying at Manchester’s British and Irish Modern Music institute. As a rabid a fan of Slugdge, he’s been waiting impatiently for the chance to join. “I'm extremely excited – I've always thought that this band was special; now I get a chance to bring my strengths into it.”

With the addition of Alan and Moat, Slugdge’s fifth album is gearing up to sound even bigger.

“They'll bring exactly what we feel we've been lacking, a proper drummer and bassist who understand what they need to do to enhance the music. Me and Kev are guitarists first and foremost; we've never really done either of those things justice,” says Matt. “They’re both already sending us ideas, but we'll still be writing in the same way we always have – in our front room, with the dog at the side looking bored.”

Whether a full lineup means that relentlessly requested gigs are in the pipeline however, Matt remains cryptic on.

“Never say never, Mollusca’s time may yet come!”