Black Country Communion look to January for studio return

Jason Bonham says that Black Country Communion are looking to return to the studio early next year to begin work on what will be their fifth album.

The drummer, along with vocalist and bassist Glenn Hughes, guitarist Joe Bonamassa and keyboardist Derek Sherinian released their fourth album BCCIV last year.

It was their first material together since 2013’s Afterglow and came after they announced their comeback in 2016. They had disbanded shortly after the release of their third album due to differing career priorities between Hughes and Bonamassa.

But Bonham reports that all remains well in the camp and plans are in place for further studio work.

He tells Iron City Rocks: “I believe we're going to go back in the studio again in January. That's what I heard. Then we can focus more on touring next year.

“They definitely like to plan way ahead. They were looking at my schedule. I'm playing an event on New Year's Eve, so I'm going to be on the west coast, so we'll probably go to the same studio we recorded BCCIV in.

Speaking about their 2016 reunion, Bonamassa said: “I just felt the time was right for Black Country Communion to go back into the studio and write and record a new album.

“When I contacted Glenn, Derek and Jason, they immediately agreed to give it shot. The timing was right.”

Watch this space.