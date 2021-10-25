Björk's upcoming album is "for people making clubs in their living room"

Björk has opened up about what fans can come to expect from her tenth studio album, including its ability to ignite parties within people's homes.

Speaking about the new material, which will serve as the follow-up to 2017's Utopia, Björk tells Iceland’s national broadcaster RÚV that the album is "for people making clubs at home in their living room, restricted to their ‘Christmas bubble’".

Teasing how the album will sound, she forms the puzzling yet enticing description of “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by 10 o’clock, done with the dancing and everything”.

The Icelandic singer additionally offers another curious fact about the release, revealing that most of the songs will be around 80-90 beats per minute, because that's she speed she walks at.

She adds, “But in this new album there’s a lot of chill in the first half of the song and a lot of calm in the second half, but when there’s one minute left the song turns into a club."

Elsewhere, Björk explains how she felt during the pandemic, noting that she “never had such a great time” and that she had “not been that pumped since I was 16”.



"Waking up every day in my bed, always so surprised and grounded and calm" she says. "We as Icelanders are very lucky because we are doing pretty well compared to other nations that have had to deal with this pandemic.”

There is no official release date or title for the upcoming album as of yet.