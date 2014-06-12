Birds Of Satan is Taylor's freedom

Taylor Hawkins says the chance to show off his drumming chops on The Birds Of Satan album was just what he needed.

The Foo Fighters drummer admits he isn’t always able to express himself in the band fronted by Dave Grohl and that The Birds Of Satan project gave him a much-needed outlet.

Taylor tells Music Radar: “Not having to share that department with anyone and being able to come up with all my own drum shit, just the way I want it, is such fun because I really don’t always get that freedom in the Foo Fighters. And nor should I, because those are Dave’s songs and, being a drummer himself, he knows exactly how he wants things to be.

“To be honest, I think the fact that I even get to play drums on Foo Fighters records is kind of astounding, considering one of the greatest drummers of all time is the lead singer of the band and could easily do it by himself.

“So, yes, there is definitely something I get with a project like this that I don’t get with Foo Fighters. And Dave understands that, just as I understand that he’s a drummer first and foremost and needs to go off and play drum gigs every once in a while.”

The Birds Of Satan released their self-titled debut album in April. The band includes Wiley Hodgden and Mick Murphy and was born out of Taylor’s covers band Chevy Metal.