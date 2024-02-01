Listen to Billy Joel's first new song in 17 years, Turn The Lights Back On

Billy Joel has released his first new song in nearly 17 years, the much-heralded Turn The Lights Back On. The song was written by Joel with Freddy Wexler – who's previously written songs for the likes of Ariana Grande, P!nk and Kanye West – alongside Wayne Hector (Westlife, One Direction, Nicki Manaj) and Arthur Bacon, and produced by Wexler.

Joel originally hinted at the release during one of regular residency shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in December, and has published several teasers on social media, each including the lyrics "Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?"

Joel's last single releases were both in 2007: All My Life – written for then-wife Katy Lee – was released as a digital single via People Magazine on Valentine's Day, while Christmas in Fallujah was released via the iTunes store in December. Joel's last album of vocal material was River Of Dreams, released in 1993.

Last June Joel announced that his 10-year, monthly residency at Madison Square Garden would be coming to an end this July. "I'm kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did," Joel said. "My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows – all right already!"

Joel has just six New York shows left, which are all sold out, but also has a number of stadium performances lined up, including a rare visit to Europe, where he'll play at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on August 9, with support from Chris Isaak. Full dates below.

Turn The Lights Back On is on DSPs now, and is available to pre-order as a 7" vinyl single. Billy Joel will also be performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards this Sunday - here's how to watch the Grammys online.

Feb 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Feb 24: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL^

Mar 09: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX*

Mar 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 13: San Diego Petco Park, CA^

Apr 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 24: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Jun 08: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL*

Jul 12: Denver Coors Field, CO

Jul 25: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 09: Cardiff Municipality Stadium, Wales

Sep 13: Cleveland Browns Stadium, OHº

Sep 27: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO^

Oct 25: San Antonio Alamodome, TX^

Nov 09: KLas Vegas Allegiant Stadium^

* with Stevie Nicks

^ with Sting

# with Chris Isaak

º with Rod Stewart

Tickets are on sale now.