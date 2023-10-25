Earlier this year Billy Idol played a spectacular show at the Hoover Dam: now it's heading to the cinema

Earlier this year, Billy Idol played an intimate show for just 250 fans at one of America's great landmarks, the Hoover Dam. With tickets starting at $1200 it wasn't a show for anyone, but for those with deep enough pockets it promised to be a day and a night to remember.

The show was filmed, and the resulting video, Billy Idol: State Line, is coming to the big screen next month. A trailer for the film has also been released, while ticket and screening details can be found at billyidolstateline.com.

"Our show at Hoover Dam was a monumental and surreal career highlight," says Idol. “I’m excited to get State Line out into the world. With this film we set out to highlight the continued importance of one of the most inspiring infrastructural achievements of the 20th Century, while also bringing the power of rock'n'roll to a stunning, magical location. I think we more than succeeded on both accounts."

Idol's time at the dam exposed him to the ongoing problems with drought in the area, and the singer has now starred in a public service announcement video addressing the problem, appearing alongside US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

"The drought conditions prevalent in the American West are severe and impossible to ignore," says Idol. "It takes all of us conserving water in whatever ways we can to preserve the future of our natural resources for our grandkids and beyond. I’m proud to help amplify this issue in whatever way I can."

A post shared by Secretary Deb Haaland (@secdebhaaland) A photo posted by on

Idol's Hoover Dam show and the subsequent film were produced by Vertigo Live, who promise to bring ticket holders "inspiring, unique and creative events to audiences across the world, whilst simultaneously providing viewing platforms for a handful of fans to witness each and every spectacle as it happens, a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the biggest names in music, performing in the most incredible locations on the planet."

More recently, Vertigo organised A Hollywood High, during which Duran Duran played on a rooftop opposite the iconic Capitol Records building in downtown Los Angeles. Other events are planned.

Billy Idol is currently playing a residency in Las Vegas, with other dates to follow. Full details below.

Oct 25: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV

Oct 27: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV

Nov 05: Toluca Hell and Heaven Festival, MX

Feb 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente, CA

Feb 09: Lincoln Thunder Valley, CA

Feb 11: Las Vegas On Location Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Party, NV

Tickets are on sale now.