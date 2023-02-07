Billy Idol is playing a show at the Hoover Dam: tickets start at $1200

Punk legend Billy Idol is to play an intimate show for just 250 fans at the Hoover Dam, the historic construction that straddles the Colorado River on the border between Nevada and Arizona. The show will take place on April 8, with ticket prices starting at a wallet-emptying $1206.

"Rock‘n'roll icon Billy Idol will illuminate and electrify the surrounding Black Canyon of the Colorado River with the first ever concert in the almost 90 year history of Hoover Dam," proclaim the organisers. "Billy Idol and his band will be joined by exciting special guests for a unique concert under the stars to be filmed as part of the Vertigo AV series."

Tickets are available at three price points. The $1206 VIP Weekender ticket gets the holder into a welcome party at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas on Friday April 7, as well as the show at the Dam the following night. The $2412 VIP Weekender option adds two nights deluxe hotel accomodation at the Waldforf Astoria in Las Vegas, access to an aftershow party at the same venue, a "deluxe gift box", and complimentary drinks at the show.

At the $3,619 price-point, the "deluxe gift box" will be signed by Idol, and ticketholders will also be invited to attend a brunch Q&A with Idol's guitarist Steve Stevens the day after the show.

All ticketholders will be credited in a film made about the event. They'll also enjoy transfers from Las Vegas to the venue, and receive a souvenir VIP pass. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Organisers Vertigo promise to bring "inspiring, unique and creative events to audiences across the world, whilst simultaneously providing viewing platforms for a handful of fans to witness each and every spectacle as it happens, a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the biggest names in music, performing in the most incredible locations on the planet."