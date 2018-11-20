Billy Corgan: I’d like to record a Smashing Pumpkins Christmas album

Earlier this month, Billy Corgan said that Smashing Pumpkins were “definitely making plans” for the follow-up to the recently released Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

Could that turn out to be a Christmas album? Well, according to Corgan, it’s entirely possible.

Speaking with USA Today about what he plans to do after their current tour dates wrap up, Corgan replies: “We're already talking about tour stuff for next year, so there will be more Pumpkins shows in 2019.

“But for me, once we get off tour, I’m either going to be doing some writing in LA with some friends or going back to Chicago to start writing new Smashing Pumpkins.

“I also have an inkling to try and get us to do a Christmas record one day, so I might try to use the Christmas spirit to put the record together in concept, even if we're not ready to record it.”

Asked if the record would feature new material or covers, Corgan reports that it would “be a mixture” and adds: “I have released two Christmas songs, and I was thinking it would be nice to re-record those in the context of the record we would make.

“It would be probably lean more acoustic. I would think it's a bit weird to make wild Christmas records – although, I also like Jingle Bell Rock, which is basically 1950s rockabilly.

“But I don't know. When I think Christmas music, I tend to think something you want to put on and sit around the tree with the kids and not rock out to. I don't see us doing a rocking-out Christmas album.”

We’d love to hear something festive from the Pumpkins, so this can’t happen soon enough.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun was released earlier this month.