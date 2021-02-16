Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna has sung the latest riot-grrrl inspired WandaVision theme song

WandaVision have released a new version of their theme song, and it's been sung by Bikini Kill vocalist Kathleen Hanna.

The TV show – a new Disney+ series which follows on from 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, and sees its characters progressing through time via nods to sitcoms from throughout the ages – enlisted Hanna for its latest 90s-tastic, riot grrrl-themed instalment. The original theme song was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, better known as the songwriting duo behind Disney mega-smash Frozen.

“Shout out to the amazing @kathleenhanna of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre fame,” said Kristen in a tweet. “She’s the star of this week’s riot girl inspired WandaVision theme song!”

Hanna's version of the theme song is accompanied by a video which pays homage to the opening credits of popular 90s show Malcolm In The Middle.

Check out Hanna's take on the theme song below.