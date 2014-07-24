Britain is home for Bigelf

Bigelf mainman Damon Fox feels like he's coming home every time he visits Britain.

And he’s doubly delighted to be headlining the Resonance Festival in London next weekend, because it’s an opportunity to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support.

The event also stars The Enid – who’ll play a unique set – NoSound, Mostly Autumn, KingBathmat, The Fierce And The Dead, Thumpermonkey and many more – and promises “music without boundaries for young and old.”

Fox tells TeamRock: “Every time I step onto British soil I think to myself, ‘I’m home.’ I adore England and the timeless music that originates from its fertile backdrop.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be headlining such a prognostic festival for such a meaningful cause. The planets have aligned – this is our time now, and we’re going to claim it with a vengeance. See you on the stage!”

Resonance takes place at The Beford in Balham, London from Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, August 3. Tickets are on sale now. Bigelf return to the UK for six shows in November.