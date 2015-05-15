Big Big Train reveal Wassail promo

Big Big Train have issued a promo for the title track of their upcoming EP Wassail through Prog.

It’s described as a “memorably melodic and anthemic fusion of folk, progressive music and rock” and is set for release on June 1.

It features three new songs and a live bonus track and is their first studio release since English Electric Part Two in 2013.

The CD version will be issued in Digipak format and includes an eight-page booklet featuring lyrics and artwork.

It’s now available to pre-order from Burning Shed.

Big Big Train are Andy Poole, Danny Manners, David Longdon, Rikard Sjoblom, Nick D’Virgilio, Dave Gregory, Rachel Hall and Greg Spawton.

Wassail tracklist