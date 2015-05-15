Trending

Big Big Train reveal Wassail promo

Exclusive: Hear title track from upcoming EP due for release on June 1

Big Big Train have issued a promo for the title track of their upcoming EP Wassail through Prog.

It’s described as a “memorably melodic and anthemic fusion of folk, progressive music and rock” and is set for release on June 1.

It features three new songs and a live bonus track and is their first studio release since English Electric Part Two in 2013.

The CD version will be issued in Digipak format and includes an eight-page booklet featuring lyrics and artwork.

It’s now available to pre-order from Burning Shed.

Big Big Train are Andy Poole, Danny Manners, David Longdon, Rikard Sjoblom, Nick D’Virgilio, Dave Gregory, Rachel Hall and Greg Spawton.

Wassail tracklist

  1. Wassail 2. Lost Rivers Of London 3. Mudlarks 4. Master James Of St George