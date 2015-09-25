Big Big Train issue live clip

Big Big Train have released a video of them performing Victorian Brickwork live in London.

The performance was captured during the band’s show at King’s Place last month, one of three shows at the venue – the band’s first gigs in 17 years.

Keyboard player Danny Manners says: “We were overwhelmed with the audience response to what were the band’s first gigs in 17 years, and how far some of them were willing to travel from all over the world. We hope the video will give the wider public a taste of what Big Big Train is like live.”

BBT will release a live-in-the-studio DVD, Stone And Steel, in the coming weeks and are currently working on a new album called Folklore, set for release next year.