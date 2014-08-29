Big Big Train for 2 London shows

Big Big Train have confirmed two live dates in London next year, to follow the launch of a live performance DVD recorded in Real World Studios.

The band appear at Kings Place in London on August 14 and 15, 2105, with tickets going on sale in the coming weeks.

They recently completed filming at Peter Gabriel’s premises, and the results will be launched on DVD and Blu-ray early next year.

Big Big Train won the Breakthrough category at last year’s Progressive Music Awards, and they’re nominated in the Anthem category this year. Winners will be announced at Underglobe, below Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, on September 11 – where Gabriel will be named Prog God for 2014.