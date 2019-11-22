Big Big Train announce Ramblin' Man warm up show at Friars

Big Big Rain have announced a warm up gig at friars ahead of their headlining slot at Ramblin' Man Fair next year. They will play Friars in Aylesbury on Thursday 16 June.

Big Big Train headline the Prog In The Park stage at next year's Ramblin' Man Fair on a bill that also features Pure Reason Revolution, Curved Air, Moon Safari, Blurred Vision and Lazuli. Lazuli have been announced as the support act for the Friars show.

There will be a ticket pre-sale for the gig at 10.00am on Wednesday 27th Nov with a code which will be sent out in the Friars newsletter on Tuesday 26th Nov. Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 29th Nov. Tickets are limited to a max of 6 per person.

You can subscribe to the Friars newsletter via the venue website.