Beyond The Redshift: More Details Revealed

Stage split details for the inaugural Beyond The Redshift festival have been confirmed, while Further Down have been added to the bill for the three-venue event.

It takes place at The Forum, The Dome and Boston Music Room in London on May 10, with one wristband offering access to every performance.

Beyond The Redshift is sponsored by Prog and curated by Cult Of Luna – who will perform a one-off set with former member Klas Rydberg before going on hiatus.

Guitarist-vocalist Johannes Persson says: “We will have Klas join us for a special two-hour set. We don’t like talking about set lists so we won’t discuss what songs we will play. We’re taking the audience through a show, a rollercoaster of dynamics; we don’t want to destroy the surprise element.

“We’ll reveal exact stage times for all bands soon, but you should know that all the other bands in The Forum will play full one-hour sets, as will Amplifier in The Dome. The venues are a 7-8 minute walk apart, and The Forum and The Dome won’t clash, so hopefully you’ll be able to see everything you want to see.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Beyond The Redshift stage splits

The Forum: Cult of Luna, God Seed, God Is An Astronaut, Jesu, Amenra, Syndrome

The Dome: Amplifier, Bossk, The Old Wind, Esben & the Witch, Blueneck, pg.lost

Boston Music Room: Greg Haines, Sleepmakeswaves, Thought Forms, Dirk Serries, Hark, Further Down, Petter Carlsen, Abraham, Shield Patterns, Atlantis, Canaya