Between The Buried And Me detail studio DVD

North Carolina rockers Between The Buried And Me have dropped a teaser for their upcoming live studio recording.

Future Sequence: Live At The Fidelitorium was filmed at the studio and sees the band playing their most recent album The Parallax II: Future Sequence in its entirety.

Voclaist/keyboardist Tommy Rogers says: “You can watch us play any of our songs live online, so we wanted to give our fans something a little different – an intimate live performance of us playing in a studio.

“We wanted to give the fans something that made them feel a little closer to us and made them almost feel like they’re at practice with us.”

The band’s bassist Dan Briggs has also been working with Trioscapes, who released their second album Digital Dream Sequence this week.

Future Sequence: Live At The Fidelitorium will launch on September 30 and is available to pre-order.