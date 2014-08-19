Trioscapes play out Dream Sequence

Trioscapes, featuring Between The Buried And Me bassist Dan Briggs, have premiered their video for the track Digital Dream Sequence.

It’s taken from the prog-fusion outfit’s second album of the same name, released today via Metal Blade Records.

Saxophonist Walter Fancourt says the follow-up to 2012’s Separate Realities is a much more deliberate affair. He explains: “For the first record, we came together to write music, not really knowing we were writing for an album. After hearing the debut, that was the first time I felt like we knew what we sounded like.”

Briggs adds: “After two years of touring, playing together and casually working on new music, we really gelled and established more of a sound.”

Digital Dream Sequence is on sale now.