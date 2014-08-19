Trending

Trioscapes play out Dream Sequence

Premiere: View video for title track from second album, out today

Trioscapes, featuring Between The Buried And Me bassist Dan Briggs, have premiered their video for the track Digital Dream Sequence.

It’s taken from the prog-fusion outfit’s second album of the same name, released today via Metal Blade Records.

Saxophonist Walter Fancourt says the follow-up to 2012’s Separate Realities is a much more deliberate affair. He explains: “For the first record, we came together to write music, not really knowing we were writing for an album. After hearing the debut, that was the first time I felt like we knew what we sounded like.”

Briggs adds: “After two years of touring, playing together and casually working on new music, we really gelled and established more of a sound.”

Digital Dream Sequence is on sale now.

